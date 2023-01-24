MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Murfreesboro are investigating after a series of car break-ins and burglaries were reported throughout the city.

According to police, the incidents happened at Richard Siegel Soccer Park, SportsCom, Bark Park, Manson Pike Trailhead, and Barfield Park on Saturday, Jan. 21. A silver Audi SUV with no license plate was seen on video stopping in parking lots. A thief then got out, looked into vehicles and checked door handles.

The thief broke the windows of several vehicles and stole items like purses, debit and credit cards, ID cards, checkbooks, car keys, key fobs, and other items. Some of the cars’ doors were left unlocked.

Murfreesboro car break-ins suspect (Source: Murfreesboro Police Department) Murfreesboro suspect vehicle (Source: Murfreesboro Police Department)

Murfreesboro police believe the thieves could be part of a felony lane gang, a group of criminals who travel to different cities and break into cars parked at locations such as gyms, parks, walking trails and other recreational areas.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jessica Rice at 629-201-5550 or email 0933@murfreesborotn.gov.

Police would also like to remind the public to lock their vehicles, remove or hide their valuables, and take their keys or key fobs with them.