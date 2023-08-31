RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A police investigation is preventing Rutherford County’s Blackman schools from dropping off some students Thursday afternoon.
Rutherford County Schools spokesperson James Evans said the Blackman schools are unable to drop off students on the following streets due to the investigation:
- Lone Wolf
- Blue Moon
- Sitting Bull
- Shaman Crossing
- Wolves Den
Any students who live on those streets and ride the bus home will be kept at the schools until parents can pick them up. The middle and high school students will be held as well, according to Evans.
The school district stressed the police investigation does not involve any of their campuses.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.