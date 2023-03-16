MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person is dead and another is in custody in connection with a homicide investigation in Murfreesboro.
Officers were originally called to a home on Swanson Lane around 4 p.m. Thursday for an “unknown problem.”
Once at the scene, a woman was found dead inside the home’s garage.
A person of interest is said to be in custody. Police also say this is an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the community.
No further information was immediately released.
This is an active investigation.
