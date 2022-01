MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person is dead following a crash in Murfreesboro.

It happened Wednesday night just after 6 p.m. on South Church Street, near Warrior Drive.

Murfreesboro police say the preliminary investigation shows the male victim was in one of the lanes of travel when he was hit. The pedestrian was then run over by two more vehicles.

The Fatal Accident Crash Team is now investigating.