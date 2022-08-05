MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A student at Rutherford County Schools died Friday morning after being hit by a car.

A spokesperson for Rutherford County Schools says the crash happened near a bus stop on Main Street in Murfreesboro. Today was the first day of school and the student had ridden the bus and recently got off before the accident.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Murfreesboro police say E. Main Street from Rutherford Boulevard to Twin Oak Drive was closed while investigators worked the accident. The roadway has since reopened.

The school district says it is working with the Murfreesboro Police Department in their investigation. The student’s name, school, age and grade level were not released as the family has requested complete privacy.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the student’s family, and all those who are impacted by this tragedy,” Director of Schools Dr. Jimmy Sullivan said. “We respect the work of our local law enforcement as they investigate.”