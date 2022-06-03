MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person is dead following a crash between an SUV and a pedestrian in Murfreesboro.

It happened on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard between Hancock Street and Carter Avenue Friday just before 7 p.m.

Murfreesboro police confirmed the pedestrian was hit while crossing Dr. MLK Jr. Boulevard. They have since been pronounced deceased.

The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital to be evaluated after having a panic attack.

Police say charges could be forthcoming.

This is an active investigation.

The roadway has since reopened.