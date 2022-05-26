NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation has been opened in Murfreesboro after a pedestrian was reportedly hit by an SUV Thursday morning.
According to the Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD), the westbound lanes of Old Fort Parkway near New Salem Highway are closed. Traffic is being rerouted onto New Salem Highway.
📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →
Authorities have asked the public to find an alternate route as traffic has built up due to the investigation.
No additional information was immediately released.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.