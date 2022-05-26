NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation has been opened in Murfreesboro after a pedestrian was reportedly hit by an SUV Thursday morning.

According to the Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD), the westbound lanes of Old Fort Parkway near New Salem Highway are closed. Traffic is being rerouted onto New Salem Highway.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Pedestrian accident (Courtesy: Murfreesboro Police Department)

Authorities have asked the public to find an alternate route as traffic has built up due to the investigation.

No additional information was immediately released.