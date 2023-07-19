RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The parents of a baby who was severely burned on Christmas Eve of 2021 in Rutherford County have pleaded guilty to aggravated child abuse, neglect and endangerment.

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Detective Jesse Gammel was called to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital on Dec. 24, 2021 by the Department of Children’s Services.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office reported a 4-month-old baby suffered first-degree and second-degree burns to about 60% of her body. She was admitted to hospital for her recovery.

Parents Demarcus Arinez Blackmon, 28, of Joe Brown Road near Murfreesboro and Whitnee Peters, 28, of Nashville, were indicted after Det. Gammel’s investigation.

Blackmon and Peters entered plea agreements in June.

Blackmon was sentenced to 12 years in prison under a plea agreement by Circuit Court Judge Jimmy Turner. Peters pleaded guilty to aggravated child abuse, neglect and endangerment. She was placed on judicial diversion

An update on the child’s condition was not released.