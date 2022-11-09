MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – In an effort to prevent speeding, aggressive driving and road rage, several Rutherford County law enforcement agencies are patrolling the roadways.

They’re part of the Rutherford County Traffic Safety Task Force who hosted a traffic enforcement operation. The authorities will patrol both interstates and roadways from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, road rage incidents in Rutherford County have grown this past year. They associate these incidents with reckless driving.

“As we got together as a task force and started pulling numbers, we started receiving several road rage and aggressive driving complaints,” THP Lt. Scott Pollard said. “Speeding is one of the number one contributors to the increased fatality rate. With whatever action they take, whether they are on the phone, changing lanes, speed is usually a factor included in that.”

In October, the task force made more than 320 citations, with the majority of them for speeding. Authorities stress that this is not about giving citations, but having a presence to deter reckless driving.