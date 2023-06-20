MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Murfreesboro police officer was injured after being hit by a car during a traffic stop Tuesday night and three suspects are wanted.

The Murfreesboro Police Department said the officer was helping another officer and a recruit on a traffic stop near the intersection of Old Fort Parkway and Chaffin Place at around 8:30 p.m. That’s when a green 1997 Honda Civic reportedly sped away, hitting the officer who was standing on the passenger side.

Police said the officer was taken to the hospital to be evaluated and was alert and talking while being transported.

The driver of the Honda and two passengers reportedly got out of the car on I-24 near the New Salem Highway exit. A forth passenger drove the car to the Joe B. Jackson Parkway Walmart where she was taken into custody, according to investigators.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Murfreesboro and Rutherford County

Murfreesboro police said investigators have identified the other three occupants of the car, only identified as two men and one woman, and are searching for them.

The police department said the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol are assisting with search efforts.