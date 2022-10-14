MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — A local nonprofit is raising money and helping brides score great deals on wedding dresses this weekend.

Claressa Ham founded Archie’s Promise in Murfreesboro years ago and named it after her late grandfather.

“Growing up, I was always in my grandparents house and I definitely had a special relationship with both my grandparents. My grandparents, my grandfather would watch me in the summers and he was always helping everyone with their cars and helping them go find their first car and repairing their car,” said Ham. “Before he passed I was like 13, and I told him… I said, “I’m gonna give back like you are. I promise I am. It’s gonna be special.” And so he passed in 2007 and then after that, I decided to name the organization after him, which is Archie’s Promise.”

The non-profit works to take the financial burden off individuals and families when shopping for formal clothes. They’re having a wedding dress sale on Sunday where gowns will priced between $50-$100. It’s all to help raise money to support high school students attending events like prom.

“A lot of families are just making ends meet with inflation and food costs and basic utilities. Sometimes prom isn’t even in the future for some of these families, for their children,” said Ham. “So to be able to find that, and then you’d be able to come get a dress for 25 or 50 bucks. You know, it really does help the parents feel at ease, because now they’re like, Oh, my child now can participate in this special moment that they might not have been able to.”

The wedding dress sale is Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Oakland’s Mansion on North Maney in Murfreesboro.