MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — A section of Murfreesboro’s Evergreen Cemetery serves as the final resting place for those who were once enslaved.

“I cried like everything as my dad told the story, and I remember sitting right down there and he sat down and told me the story,” recalled Murfreesboro Vice Mayor Madelyn Scales Harris.

Harris was a little girl when her father told her about section M of the Evergreen Cemetery.

“He said, first of all, this section M was for the slaves to be buried in,” she said.

Before desegregation, this was the only place for African Americans to be buried in Murfreesboro.

“He said, ‘Well, back in those days, they didn’t want the Blacks and whites to do anything together, so they separated them,'” explained Harris.

As time moved on and the cemetery slowly filled up, James Manning eventually learned about this section of the cemetery as a college student in the late 1990s.

“Much of our infrastructure of our nation was built by enslaved people, including Oaklands Mansion, and their lives are often overlooked,” he said.

Manning, who is now the executive director of Oaklands Mansion, said the original owner of the property was Dr. James Maney, who sold 20 acres of his former plantation to the city for the establishment of a new public cemetery in 1872.

“These graves here in section M of Evergreen are the oldest graves in the cemetery,” he added.

In 2021, Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) used ground penetrating radar on a portion of Evergreen Cemetery, which led to the discovery of about 18 unmarked graves near the center of section M. According to Oaklands Mansion, the land was previously the burial ground for those enslaved by the Maney family.

“A lot of the history, we did not know ourselves,” said Mary Patterson Watkins, the president of the African American Heritage Society of Rutherford County.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Murfreesboro and Rutherford County

Watkins starting working with the Oaklands Mansion to have a monument placed to honor the lives of those enslaved there.

“We just want to leave this for the generations to come so that they will know about their history,” she said.

According to Harris, she is not only excited for others to see the monument, but also proud to be in the city where history is being made.

The official unveiling and dedication ceremony for the brand new monument at Evergreen Cemetery will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday June 24. To learn more about the cemetery’s history, click here.