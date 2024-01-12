RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Rutherford County’s history is scattered all around the county’s historic courthouse. Including a new monument shedding light on a dark time from the county’s past.

“Our ancestors were just property back in those days, and that right there in itself is a sad story when you think about that,” said Mary Watkins. “They were not considered as a human being.”

Watkins is a Rutherford County native, and also president of the county’s African American Heritage Society.

She says back in the early 1800’s, hundreds of slaves were once sold on the steps of the county courthouse. “We found a lot of bill of sales where they were actually auctioned off at the marketplace and on the west side on the courthouse steps of the Rutherford County courthouse.”

Watkins along with county and state historians combed through those bill of sales, reading stories of families being separated, including one where a husband was separated from his wife and child.

“He told the slave owner…he said if you would just bid on her he said I would work extra just to save her so that she could be with me,” she said. “He bid it but he didn’t bid to keep the other guy from purchasing her.”

She had a goal to honor those who were enslaved and sold on these grounds with a marker.

“We wanted to put that there and let them know that they were gone but not forgotten because we are standing on those shoulders,” said Watkins.

After two years of opposition and numerous revisions, the marker was finally approved and ordered. “Through the grace of God, it got approved, and we were so happy.”

She hopes it can be a reminder that shows visitors just how far in time the county has come.

“If those people were able to survive…that’s how we are able to enjoy the things that we’re doing now,” said Watkins.

The society along with state historians and county leaders will gather at the Rutherford County Courthouse Saturday, January 13 at 10 a.m. to officially unveil the marker to the public.