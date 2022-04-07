Murfreesboro, Tenn. (WKRN) – Murfreesboro police are investigating after a man stabbed his roommate to death inside their apartment.

Investigators say 34-year-old Allister Jennings killed his roommate, 27-year old Ryan Wolcott.

Police were called to the scene after Wolcott was found with multiple stab wounds inside his home.

“I just seen the police pull up. It was like seven, eight of them,” said Bryan Victory. “I seen some blood on the floor.”

Bryan Victory and his roommates live in a third floor condo in the same building as the crime.

Wednesday afternoon, Murfreesboro police were called to Condo A after a man was found stabbed to death and lying on the floor.

Allister Jennings (Courtesy: Murfreesboro Police Department)

“They found the 27-year old victim deceased apparently from multiple stab wounds,” said Larry Flowers, Public Information Officer for Murfreesboro Police. “During the course of the investigation, they learned that the gentleman had two roommates. They spoke with one of the roommates. He identified the third roommate and later in the day, they found the suspect, who is arrested and accused of the fatal stabbing, walking along University Street.”

Allister Jennings is now charged with first-degree murder. Investigators say he and the victim were roommates, but they have no indication of what could have led to the gruesome crime.

Family members tell News 2 Wolcott was a father of two.

Jennings is now being held at the Rutherford County jail on a $750,000 dollar bond.