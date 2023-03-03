MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Several people were saved from an apartment complex in Murfreesboro after a fire broke out Friday afternoon. Most of them were rescued by first responders, but one of them — the one trapped inside the burning apartment — was rescued by her own neighbor.

The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) said the fire took place at the Birchwood Apartments along Lascassas Pike shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Friday, March 3. As crews arrived at the scene, they spotted heavy smoke and flames.

According to officials, a neighbor rescued a woman as she tried to crawl out of the burning apartment. Then, a Murfreesboro police officer carried the woman, who had a previous leg injury, out of the smoke-filled breezeway.

Fire units and personnel from Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services evaluated the woman at the scene, but she was not brought to the hospital, MFRD said.

Meanwhile, first responders reportedly used ladders to save save four other tenants, as well as their pets, from the balconies of several upstairs apartments.

MFRD said crews aggressively attacked the blaze and contained it to a downstairs unit, which sustained fire, smoke, heat, and water damage. That apartment, along with an upstairs unit that was damaged by smoke and heat, have been deemed inhabitable by fire officials.

According to the fire department, volunteers with the Heart of Tennessee Chapter of the American Red Cross are helping the tenants impacted by the fire.

As of this writing, the cause of the fire is still under investigation by MFRD’s Fire Marshal Office, officials said