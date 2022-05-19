MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — What was set to be a celebratory night for Riverdale High School graduates and families is now tainted with heartache after two teens were shot following a graduation ceremony on MTSU’s campus.

Murfreesboro police say 18-year-old Hasani Brewer was killed in the shooting. Brewer was known to his family and those close to him as Sunny Gant; he was a 2021 graduate of Riverdale High School and former football player.

Gant’s family told News 2 they are beyond heartbroken over their loss. He leaves behind a mourning mother, a brother who was his best friend as well as a little sister, according to his grandmother.

His mother posted on Facebook, “My heart is literally broke in a million pieces.” She goes on to say, “this is all too much for me right now. I don’t really know what to say to anyone. Please just give me a minute. My baby is gone.”

The school district plans to reopen Monday and will have counselors available for students when classes resume.

Dozens of friends, family and others in the community gathered for a vigil at Civic Plaza at 6:30 Thursday in his honor.

A friend of the family invited everyone to come out to show support for Gant’s mother who she says is going through the unthinkable, saying we will remember how funny, loving, solid and how we will all miss Sunny for the rest of our days.