MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s been a week since a woman was reported missing in Murfreesboro, and now police need help in locating her.

Murfreesboro police said Ila Cynthia McCrary was last seen at New Day Behavioral on S. Church Street on Wednesday, May 24.

Ila Cynthia McCrary (Courtesy of Murfreesboro Police Dept.)

They believe the 49-year-old could be headed to Wilson or Williamson Counties.

She drives a black Lexus with tag BHZ9369, according to police.

Detectives have also entered her into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as a missing person.

If you know her whereabouts, you’re urged to contact Murfreesboro Police Department at (629) 201-5514.