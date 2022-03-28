MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Murfreesboro woman has put her life on hold in Middle Tennessee to help Ukrainian refugees in her parent’s native country of Poland.

Lily Trapp said she is “American made with Polish parts” meaning both of her parents are Polish, and the Murfreesboro woman knew she needed to return to her Polish roots when millions of Ukrainian refugees flooded her parent’s home country amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Trapp recently made the trip to Krakow, where her mom was born, and thanks to generous donations, Trapp was able to quickly get to work in the Polish city by supplying comfort items such as blankets and toys for families arriving from the war-stricken country.

“It’s extremely emotional seeing all these people, all these kids, you know, pregnant women, seniors who have nowhere to go that are on wheelchairs being push around by strangers,” said Trapp, “but you have to put that grief and broken heart behind you because the goal is to help these people and bring them up.”

Trapp says she doesn’t know how long she will stay in Krakow, but she told News 2 that she has a ticket to return to the U.S. in early April but will wait to see how her mission unfolds. The Murfreesboro woman said so far, the trip has been quite emotional as refugees, young and old, look forward to new beginnings.

“Yesterday I went to the consulate and there was a 10-year-old girl, and she was just sobbing, and nothing could cheer her up,” said Trapp,” I asked her ‘what’s wrong? Tell me, tell me what’s wrong.’ All she could say was ‘I just want My Daddy, I want my daddy, I have my grandma here and I’m happy to have my grandma,’ and of course, grandma’s sobbing, there are tears everywhere, everybody’s crying,” said Trapp.

Lily Trapp has started a GoFundMe for anyone who wants to contribute to her mission of helping Ukrainian refugees that are fleeing to Poland. To donate click here.