MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Rutherford County woman has to repay the state of Tennessee tens of thousands of dollars after being convicted of TennCare fraud and theft of services.

The Office of Inspector General (OIG) announced Rachel Cargle of Murfreesboro pleaded guilty after being charged with misrepresenting her household composition to receive TennCare benefits she otherwise would not have qualified for.

OIG also said Cargle needs to pay just over $48,200 to the state in restitution in addition to six years of supervised probation and 100 hours of public service work. She will also have to undergo a drug and alcohol assessment.

“We are committed to pursuing TennCare fraud and seeking accountability of anyone committing TennCare fraud,” Inspector General Chad D. Holman said. “TennCare is an important program for many eligible and deserving Tennesseans, and we intend to protect the integrity of the program.”

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Murfreesboro and Rutherford County

Anyone can report a suspected case of TennCare fraud by calling 1-800-433-3982, toll-free.