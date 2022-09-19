MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Fall is coming, which means the leaves are about to start falling!

Ahead of the fall season, the city of Murfreesboro is planning to offer free leaf pickup starting October 1st through the end of the year.

The Murfreesboro Public Works Department, which consists of the Murfreesboro Street and Solid Waste departments, will team up to offer the free service to Murfreesboro residents.

Crews state that the partnership will allow them to work faster and cover more ground twice as fast.

“The goal is to cover the city twice as fast,” said Public Works Division Executive Director Raymond Hillis, “As previous, the city will be divided in half by U.S. Highway 41 (Broad Street) with the Street Department serving residents on the north and east side of Broad and the Solid Waste Department servicing the south and west side.”

In order for leaves to be picked up, the department asks that residents put the loose leaves within five to ten feet of the street so leaf vacuums can reach them.

The department says leaves will not be pickup up from residents who:

Combine large tree limbs and leaves

Place foreign debris such as lumber, household trash, and other types of debris in the leaf pile

Place loose leaves under low-lying power lines and cable lines

Park a vehicle near the leaf pile during daylight hours.

For more information on the Fall Leaf Collection program, contact Solid Waste Director Russell Gossett at 615-893-3681 or Public Works Division Executive Director Raymond Hillis at 615-893-4380.