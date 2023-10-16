NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 29-year-old man employed by the Middle Tennessee State University’s athletic department has been charged with exposing himself to a young girl inside a Murfreesboro Target this past weekend.

An officer was first called to the Target on Old Fort Parkway on Sunday Oct. 15 for a suspicious person, who officers soon realized was the suspect in an indecent exposure incident from the day before, according to court documents

Murfreesboro police reported Nicholas Woodley first approached a young girl in the store on Saturday, Oct. 14 and complimented her on her outfit. Woodley then moved a basket he was holding away from his waist and showed the girl his genitalia, according to documents released by the Murfreesboro Police Department.

Nicholas Woodley (Courtesy: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office)

An officer reportedly saw the incident occur as he was reviewing surveillance footage.

Officers encountered Woodley inside the Target and attempted to take him into custody. As officers escorted Woodley to the front of the store, court documents allege he repeatedly made efforts to stop walking and go into an aisle away from the front, which caused officers to lose their grip on his arms.

The victim reportedly said Woodley used his iPhone during the incident so officers took his phone as evidence to determine if there is proof of any additional incidents.

According to staff directory, Woodley served as the Director of Player Personnel for Middle Tennessee State University’s football team.

In a statement, the athletics department said he has since been suspended from his duties.

Nic Woodley has been suspended as we continue gathering information on the incident. We are disappointed and take these matters very seriously. Chris Massaro – Athletics Department

Woodley’s MTSU biography states he is from Alabama and spent six years at the University of Alabama as a a football student manager. He has been with MTSU for six seasons.

Woodley was charged with indecent exposure and resisting arrest with a bond of $3,000.