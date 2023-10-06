MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Murfreesboro teacher not only fulfilled her lifelong dream of competing on “Wheel of Fortune,” but she made some impressive solves and walked away with more than $20,000 in cash and prizes!

Kayla Woodlee, a kindergarten teacher at Montessori Weaver School in Murfreesboro, auditioned for “Wheel of Fortune” and was selected to appear on the show. Months later, she answered the call and found herself standing on stage next to Pat Sajak himself.

“Pat was very nice and very encouraging, and I was so honored that I got to, like, my place was next to him, so that was really exciting, so when he walked out, that was the first time that we had seen him, so it’s kind of like, ‘Whoa, that’s that’s actually him,'” she recalled.

According to Sony Pictures Television, “Wheel of Fortune” has always been a part of Woodlee’s life, “from watching in front of her dad’s recliner with him, to getting a TV in her first apartment specifically to watch it.”

When she made her appearance during the show’s Teacher’s Week, the longtime “Wheel of Fortune” fan had the right answer when it was time to solve the prize puzzle.

The teacher ended up winning $21,400 in cash and prizes, including a cruise to the South Pacific, which she’s planning to take next summer when school is out.

News 2 also asked Woodlee to reflect on her top memory from appearing on “Wheel of Fortune.”

“The most memorable part was honestly looking up in the audience and seeing my husband… He’s just my best friend, and so being able to kind of see him out there and know that he was there,” she said.

The episode aired on Monday, Oct. 2. According to Woodlee, she ordered in and watched the show with her husband and two children, allowing the whole family to see her solve the puzzle and squeal in delight when Sajak told her she was going on a cruise.

If you want a chance to spin the wheel yourself, you can apply on the “Wheel of Fortune” website. If you’re selected, the show will contact you to set up a virtual audition.

You can also watch “Wheel of Fortune” on weeknights at 6:30 p.m. on News 2.