MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – One Murfreesboro restaurant owner is planning to provide dads in Middle Tennessee with the ultimate Father’s Day gift by handing out hundreds of free meals!

Jojo Herbert, owner of the Fish House Sports Bar on Middle Tennessee Boulevard, plans to serve hundreds of free meals to celebrate fathers and give back to his community on the holiday. Herbert says he’s a father himself and knows how valuable a meal could be.

Courtesy: Fish House Sports Bar

Courtesy: Fish House Sports Bar

Courtesy: Fish House Sports Bar

“There may not be a lot of kids that are able to afford to take their father out for Father’s Day,” said Herbert,” So by doing this they show that they appreciate, you know, it’s the thought that counts and that’s what we’re here for. That’s one of our missions for the fish house is to give back to the community.”

Fathers can eat for free from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Fish House Sports Bar located at 1626 Middle Tennessee Boulevard. Herbert encourages dads to stop by and says the act of kindness is just part of his mission to serve the community.