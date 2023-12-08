MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – There’s excitement for a new Buc-ees’s, but far less excitement for more traffic in the Murfreesboro area.

To help make things smoother for motorists, Murfreesboro City Council agreed on a $9 million construction project. The goal is to realign Butler Drive to Joe B. Jackson Parkway.

On Thursday, the city council approved the construction project and chose the construction company with the lowest responsible bid and an estimated cost of $7.4 million.

According to the city’s website, the total cost of the project that includes design and other aspects of the project bring it to $9 million.

The city also notes that this project is a 0.9-mile realignment, creating three lanes and adding a curb and gutter section with a sidewalk on each side, ultimately helping to minimize the intersection’s impact on the nearby interchange.

“I think it should have been done earlier, but you can’t predict the growth coming to the city,” Murfreesboro resident Valorie Carter said. “This will be good with the larger companies that are here like Amazon.”

The City of Murfreesboro stressed that the realignment will move the intersection away from the interchange ramps, helping to solve problems for drivers. A traffic signal will also be added.

To learn more about the project, click here.