MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Murfreesboro Police Department issued an “accuracy alert” Wednesday about a post circulating on social media that claimed a woman had almost been kidnapped in broad daylight.

According to authorities, the post describes two men who allegedly tried to kidnap a 20-year-old woman while she was taking out the trash near her workplace.

Officials shared the following image of the post in question:

(Source: Murfreesboro Police Department)

Police said they can’t determine the origin of the post and they haven’t received any reports matching the circumstances shared on social media.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Murfreesboro and Rutherford County

“If this were true, the police department would have already notified the public,” said Murfreesboro Public Safety Public Information Officer Larry Flowers. “The safety and security of our residents are always of the utmost importance.”

If you know the person behind the original post, you are asked to call the Murfreesboro Police Department at 615-849-2673.