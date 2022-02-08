MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Murfreesboro Police have arrested a man after discovering magic mushrooms, LSD, and Ecstasy during an undercover investigation.

On February 3, police arrested 46-year-old Orville Alphonso McKinley, of Hermitage. He was taken into custody in the parking lot of a Walmart on Fortress Boulevard.

Detectives seized one pound of psilocybin mushrooms, 65 doses of LSD, and approximately nine grams of Ecstasy, commonly known as Molly.

McKinley is facing three charges for selling Schedule I narcotics. He is being held on a $30,000 bond at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center.

A hearing has been set for March 28 in Rutherford County General Sessions Court.