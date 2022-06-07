MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Murfreesboro Detectives need your help identifying a person of interest in a credit card fraud investigation.

According to Larry Flowers, Murfreesboro Police Department Spokesman, a victim’s stolen credit card was used to make more than $6,500 worth of purchases at several Rutherford County Walmart locations.

The person, who was seen in surveillance footage, used the card at both the Joe B. Jackson Parkway and South Rutherford Boulevard stores April 28, spending $6,590.36. Flowers said the card was also used at a Walmart in La Vergne.

Murfreesboro Police are asking the public’s help identifying a person of interest in a credit card fraud case. (Courtesy: Murfreesboro Police Department)

Anyone with any information as to the identify of the person in the photos should contact Det. Ray Daniel at 629-201-5512.