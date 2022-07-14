MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Murfreesboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two persons of interest in a burglary and fraud investigation.

Detectives are investigating after credit cards and checks were stolen from a vehicle at Stones River Country Club on June 24.

The stolen credit cards were used to buy gift cards at Kroger on Northfield Boulevard. Several days later, three checks totaling $6,362 were written and cashed at Ascend Federal Credit Union using a different theft victim’s name and ID.

The people pictured above are persons of interest in the case. Murfreesboro police say they would like to question them to see if they had any involvement.

If you know either of the two individuals, you are asked to call Detective Jessica Rice at (629) 201-5550.