MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Detectives are trying to identify multiple men accused of robbing a Murfreesboro gas station last week.

According to the Murfreesboro Police Department, surveillance video showed a black car pulling into the Shell Gas Station parking lot in the 1400 block of S. Church Street at approximately 7:38 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Authorities said the driver stayed in the vehicle while two men wearing gloves and masks — one of whom was armed with a pistol — entered the store. While inside, the suspects reportedly ordered the employees to get on the floor and had one of them open the cash register. Then, one of the suspects was seen taking all of the cash out of the register.

(Courtesy: Murfreesboro Police Department)

(Courtesy: Murfreesboro Police Department)

(Courtesy: Murfreesboro Police Department)

Officials said the men ran out of the store and got back into the car, which took a right onto S. Church Street from the parking lot and turned left onto Middle Tennessee Boulevard before officers arrived.

If you have any information about this incident or the individuals involved, you are asked to contact Detective William Pullias by calling 629-201-5640 or emailing 1114@murfreesborotn.gov.