MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Murfreesboro Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager.

Murfreesboro police said 17-year-old Tanyah Wright was last seen leaving her home on Thursday, May 18, in the South Rutherford Boulevard area.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Murfreesboro and Rutherford County

Officials said the 17-year-old reportedly unplugged the doorbell camera so her mother couldn’t see what car she left in or who she left with.

Wright was last seen wearing all black. She has been entered into the National Crime Information Center as a runaway.

Anyone with information regarding Wright’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective James Wilkinson at 629-201-5612.