MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Murfreesboro Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.

Murfreesboro police say Alyssa Douglas, 32, was last seen at the Waffle House on Armory Drive on June 19.

Douglas was last seen wearing a purple hoodie and rain boots.

Officials say Douglas has a medical condition that requires medication.

If you have seen Douglas or know of her whereabouts you are asked to call Detective Richard Presley at 629-201-5615.