MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Murfreesboro are searching for a missing teen.

According to police, 18-year-old Esmeralda Hernandez was reported missing by her family on Friday, Feb. 10. She was last seen on Monday, Feb. 6, leaving Riverdale High School in a white mustang.

Hernandez is believed to be with a Kevin Orlando Del Blanco who drives a red Honda, according to police.

Hernandez has a medical condition and has made threats of harming herself in the past, police said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Detective Julia Cox at 629-201-5514.