MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Murfreesboro Police Department is searching for a teenager who was last seen a week ago in Rutherford County.

Murfreesboro police said 17-year-old Dava’Yah La’Shae Martin was reported missing by her mother on Sunday, Aug.13. She reportedly last seen in La Vergne in the Rutherford Point Circle area at family member’s home on Saturday, Aug.12.

Dava’Yah has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database as missing, according to Murfreesboro police.

Anyone who has seen Dava’Yah Martin or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective James Wilkinson at 629-201-5612.