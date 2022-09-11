MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Murfreesboro Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing mother and her child.

Officials say 29-year-old Stephanie Whittenberg and her juvenile son were reported missing on September 8 by family members.

According to the family, Stephanie and her son left their home to pick up her boyfriend from the Rutherford County Jail and have not been seen since.

Murfreesboro police believe Stephanie and her son are traveling in a gray 2015 Nissan Altima with tag 27BP77. Officials say the vehicle has been entered into the National Crime Information Center as stolen.

Anyone who knows of Stephanie and her son’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Julia Cox at 629-201-5514.