MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Murfreesboro police are looking for a missing man.

Police say 25-year-old Patrick Bess has not spoken to his family since September 18. His family filed a missing person’s report on December 21.

Bess, who is believed to be homeless, has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as a missing and endangered person.

Anyone who sees Bess or knows of his whereabouts should call Detective Cody Thomas at 629-201-5537.