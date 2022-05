10:30 p.m. Update: Deborah Coon has been found safe.

*****ORIGINAL STORY*****

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Murfreesboro police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered person.

Deborah Coon, 63, was last seen Friday at 5 p.m. at the Loft at Gateway Commons Apartments.

Coon has gray hair and was wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.

She has dementia.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Detective David Miller at (629) 201-5662.