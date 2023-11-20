MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Murfreesboro are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy and his 31-year-old uncle.

According to the Murfreesboro Police Department, Bryson “Colby” Givens was last seen in the Kaylee Circle area between 1-3 p.m. Monday when he left to go to the store with his uncle, William Johnson, and never returned home.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Bryson was last seen wearing a black shirt, black crocs, and blue pants. He also wears glasses but doesn’t have them with him. Johnson was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a white stripe, according to investigators.

Bryson “Colby” Givens, left, & William Johnson (Source: Murfreesboro Police Department)

Police said Johnson is not from the area and could be lost.

Anyone who sees them is asked to call the Murfreesboro Police Department’s Emergency Communications Center at 615-893-1311.