MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Murfreesboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Nadia Lenore Waid, 21, was last seen leaving the 1000 block of North Highland Avenue around 1 p.m. Thursday. Waid was driving a gray 2012 Toyota Camry with a Tennessee license plate: “BCL6526.”

Police say Waid suffers from intellectual disabilities.

She has been entered into the National Crime Information Center as a missing and endangered person.

If you see her, you are asked to call Detective James Abbott at (629) 201-5523.