MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Murfreesboro are searching for a man wanted for alleged bank fraud.

According to police, a Florida man contacted the Murfreesboro Police Department after being notified by the Truist Bank on Old Fort Parkway that someone was trying to cash a $5,500 check using a Florida driver’s license with his signature.

Investigators said the man trying to cash the check also reportedly presented the Florida man’s social security number to the bank teller. The Florida man also told police he had never been to Murfreesboro.

The suspect in the past has tried cashing fraudulent checks at banks in Johnson City, Kingsport, and Hixon, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Ray Daniel at 629-201-5512 or email 0409@murfreesborotn.gov.