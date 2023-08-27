MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Murfreesboro Police Department is searching for a teenage boy who was last seen more than two weeks ago.

According to police, 16-year-old Kezyian Lawrence was reported missing by one of his parents. The parent told officers that they last saw Kezyian on Aug. 9.

Authorities said the teen’s parents were able to contact him via text message, but he refused to come home.

Kezyian has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database as a missing person.

Anyone who sees Kezyian or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Detective Michael Yates at 629-201-2717.