MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) —Murfreesboro Police are asking the public to help them find a missing 22-year-old.

Police said the family of Mya Fuller reported her missing after losing contact with her for more than five days.

Fuller was last seen in Murfreesboro on July 29th. Her family told police she never leaves home for an extended period of time without calling or answering text messages.

Mya Christine Fuller missing from Murfreesboro (Photo courtesy of Murfreesboro Police Department)

According to investigators, she may be driving a gray Toyota with the tag number 0W3-1L6.

If you have seen Mya Fuller or know where she can be located, you are asked to contact Det. Richard Presley at 629-201-5615.