MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are searching for suspects accused of breaking into vehicles and attempting to make fraudulent purchases with stolen debit cards.

This case stems from a string of car burglaries that occurred at Richard Siegel Soccer Park and SportsCom on Tuesday.

Suspect vehicle involved in car burglaries (Courtesy: Murfreesboro Police Department)

Police say a black BMW SUV, pictured above, was seen stopping in the parking lot while two people got out and looked into vehicles. Those people then broke the windows of vehicles and stole debit cards, IDs and car keys.

One person of interest was seen on surveillance video at the Kroger on Memorial Boulevard, pictured below.

Car burglary suspect (Courtesy: Murfreesboro Police Department)

That person attempted to charge nearly $2,000 on a card, but it was declined.

If you know the identities of the people involved in this crime, you are asked to contact Detective William Pullias at (629) 201-5640.