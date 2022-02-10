MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — New data shows one of the most traveled streets in Murfreesboro is likely one of the most dangerous.

According to Murfreesboro traffic data, South Church Street sees hundreds of crashes a year. In 2021, there were 276 accidents. Nearly 150 people were injured.

In January 2022, there were 14 crashes in less than a two-mile radius between I-24 and Veterans Parkway. One of the crashes resulted in the death of a 57-year-old pedestrian.

“A lot of it is just distracted driving,” said Tyler Shockley, who drives along S. Church Street often. “There was a rear-end that I saw the other day — just people being distracted.”

According to Murfreesboro police traffic officials, most accidents are a result of poor driving behaviors.

“Mainly disobeying traffic laws is our biggest issue,” said Lt. Greg Walker with the Traffic and Special Services Division of the Murfreesboro Police Department. “We try to go out and enforce the traffic laws, especially things that are going to cause crashes or injuries or fatalities. Things like people running red lights, pulling out in front of someone or talking on their phone while they are driving.”

While many drivers say they want to see crosswalks and more signage, S. Church Street is part of a state route, which means it would involve multiple agencies to get any work done.

“I know there are so many stakeholders involved on a government level: the city, the state and the federal — TDOT,” said Lt. Walker. “All these entities have to come together, whether it be on a financial standpoint or an infrastructure standpoint. It’s a huge project.”

Their ask is simple: slow down and don’t drive distracted.