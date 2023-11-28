MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Technology has become one of the greatest assets for the Murfreesboro Police Department.

It’s what’s leading them into transforming a portion of their headquarters into a new real time crime center.

“We’re able to actually get the resources that we need to help kind of start it, get it started, and then start integrating the small components of it,” said Ashley Smith.

Smith is the director of the police department’s crime data analysis unit, and said this center will serve as a hub where information will be processed and sent to officers and detectives in real time.

“It helps us increase the safety of not just our officers, but also our citizens,” she said. “So…in real time (we’ll) be able to respond to incidents to help mitigate not just response times, but also any chance of injury or anything like that.”

In August, automatic license plate readers were installed around the city, which Smith said is already being used to help solve crimes.

“Not even 12 hours after they were up and running, we were actually able to help solve an armed robbery case from a convenience store,” she said.

Three suspects in an assault and stabbing at a hardware store were captured Tuesday, Nov. 28 after their vehicle was tracked on license plate reader software.

New public safety cameras will soon be installed around parts of the city where they see the most violent crime.

“If anything were to happen, like car burglaries or any type of shots fired events, those are going to be used to kind of help as a witness,” said Smith. “Where as it would take a little bit longer for us to maybe pull video from a ring camera or a business.”

When it comes to concerns of privacy, Smith said data is only pulled when it’s requested for a case.

“Officers and detectives have to have a case number and we have a certain request form that is filled out that has to be approved by a supervisor in order to pull any type of data regarding a case,” she said.

And as the city continues to grow, Murfreesboro police have hopes the center will grow, too.

“We hope to expand, that way we can keep providing safety to our officers and our citizens,” said Smith.

The police department is also looking to add gunshot detection technology that, if approved by city council, would be monitored through the real time crime center.