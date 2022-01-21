MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two Murfreesboro police officers were taken to the hospital after an attack Friday afternoon.

It happened at an apartment complex on Indian Park Drive around 2 p.m.

Police say the officers were attacked by a man with a box cutter. The man was reportedly also threatening to take his own life.

After the attack, the officers were transported to a local hospital. There are expected to be okay and were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The male suspect was taken into custody. There is no word yet on his identity or what charges he will be facing.