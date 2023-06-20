MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Murfreesboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a woman who reportedly walked out of a Walmart Supercenter with three stolen televisions.

On June 5, police said the woman took a Pepsi and three televisions to the self-checkout at the Walmart on Memorial Boulevard. Authorities said she scanned the Pepsi but did not pay for the televisions before leaving the store.

Murfreesboro police are looking for the woman pictured in connection with a June 5 shoplifting incident. (Courtesy: MPD)

She was seen driving away in an older red Ford Crown Victoria, but when investigators looked up the license plate, it reportedly came back to a different car: a red Chrysler 200.

Anyone who recognizes or has any information on the suspect is asked to call Detective Ray Worden at 629-201-5637.