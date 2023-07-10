MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Murfreesboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a person of interest in a theft case.

On July 3, investigators said a man used two fraudulent cashier’s checks to buy a 2016 Porsche Macan SUV and a 2016 Range Rover Sport from Absolute Auto Center on Southeast Broad Street.

The Murfreesboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying the man pictured in connection with a theft case. (Courtesy: MPD)

The suspect came to the business in an Uber and was with another man and woman, police reported.

Anyone who has information or who can identify the person of interest is asked to contact Det. Ray Daniel at 629-201-5512.