MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Murfreesboro Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man injured Thursday morning.

Police say just after midnight Thursday, officers responded to the Chariot Pointe Apartments, located in the 1700 block of E. Northfield Boulevard for reports of a shooting.

The victim, a 24-year-old man, was found in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Although detectives have two person of interest who may be responsible for the shooting, no arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.