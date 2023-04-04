MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person is dead after what police are calling a “possible road rage incident” in Murfreesboro.

It happened on NW Broad Street, near I-840, just before 4 p.m. Tuesday.

A Camaro and an SUV crashed off the side of the eastbound lanes of NW Broad Street.

The man who was driving the Camaro has been pronounced dead, but the driver of the SUV only suffered minor injuries.

Authorities have not yet said what exactly led up to the crash, only that it is a “possible road rage incident.”

The crash is still under investigation.