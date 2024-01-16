MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Murfreesboro Police Department is investigating after a woman was run over and killed by her own car on Sunday.

Neighbors reportedly found 69-year-old Kathryn Hannon underneath her Lexus SUV around 3:54 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 14.

According to police, the SUV appears to have rolled backward down a small hill behind the driveway of Hannon’s home on Savannah Ridge Drive.

It’s still unclear how, but at some point, investigators said Hannon was run over by the SUV.

Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services personnel pronounced Hannon dead at the scene. Detectives have requested an autopsy to determine the exact cause of her death.

However, at this time, officials believe the incident was an “unfortunate accident.”